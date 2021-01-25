Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who faces charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, kicked off Paypal

DALLAS (KDAF) – Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker in Frisco, was recently arrested and is currently facing criminal charges in connection to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. She has now had her account removed from PayPal.

Ryan had been fundraising to cover legal costs via Paypal. However, this past week, the company closed her account after they say she violated the company’s policies.



“PayPal thoroughly reviews accounts, and if we learn that funds are used for anything other than legal defense, the account will be subject to immediate closure. We can confirm that the account in question has been closed,” a PayPal spokesperson told CBS News.

Ryan responded to the closed account on social media, saying in part, “ PayPal has the worst customer support. You can never get a live person who is in the USA. Also if you have a problem, you can’t solve it. Also if they disagree with you politically they cancel you and then call the news to let them know.”

PayPal has the worst customer support. You can never get a live person who is in the USA. Also if you have a problem, you can't solve it. Also if they disagree with you politically they cancel you and then call the news to let them know. @PayPal — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) January 24, 2021

Ryan thoroughly documented her involvement in the mob the breached U.S. Capitol on social media.



Ryan is charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”



The FBI used Ryan’s own social media posts to build a case against her.

Ryan is one of dozens of people who face charges in the wake of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.