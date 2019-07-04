Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage at some restaurants

Taco Bell did not specify which or how many locations are affected by the tortilla shortages

New York (CNN Business) – Taco Bell has a tortilla problem. The chain said that some restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages of tortillas, and that it is “working diligently to replenish the supply.” The fast food chain has about 7,000 locations across the United Sates but it is not known how many restaurants are experiencing a shortage.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause,” Taco Bell said in a statement. The tortillas are used for its quesadillas and burritos.

People took to social media to complain about the limited menu on Twitter.

One user on July 1 wrote: “I am at one of your Greater Rochester area locations and they are out of tortillas!”

Another user complained on June 30 of shortages at a location in Rome, New York. A number of customers said they were told by staff that the Taco Bell shortage is happening at locations nationwide.

The tortilla shortages do not appear to be impacting competitors at this time. In response to queries, Chipotle (CMG) and Qdoba told CNN Business that they are not experiencing shortages. Qdoba noted that it does not expect any in the near future.

Customers are being encouraged to order menu items that are not made with tortillas. Taco Bell gave examples like the Power Menu Bowl and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

Last year Kentucky Fried Chicken locations across the United Kingdom faced a chicken shortage so severe it had to temporarily shut down hundreds of restaurants. The brand apologized to customers for the inconvenience with a tongue-in-cheek ad.