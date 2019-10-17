Student expelled after found with handgun, semi-automatic weapon at Oklahoma Christian University

EDMOND, OK – On Tuesday a student was expelled after being found with a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at an on-campus residence at Oklahoma Christian University, according to school officials.

Officials with the university released the following statement:

“Yesterday, Campus Police were alerted to and found that a student on campus possessed a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon and was keeping both in the student’s on-campus residence. The Student Handbook states, ‘Possession of…guns of any kind…are strictly prohibited on campus.’ The student has been dismissed from OC, is no longer in housing, and won’t be allowed on campus.

The safety of our students and campus community is our number one priority. At this time, staff have no reason to believe that the student was planning to use the weapons on-campus. We’re grateful to those who came forward with this information and grateful to staff and Campus Police who quickly took action.”

Officials did not release the student’s name.