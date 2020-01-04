Selective Service website crashes amid fears of U.S. draft

CNN- The Selective Service website crashed Friday because of “the spread of misinformation,” the agency tweeted.

The crash happened just hours after the announcement that the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was killed by a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump. On twitter the hashtag #WorldWarIII was one of the top trends Friday.

The airstrike led to threats of retaliation from Iran’s government and the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. The situation sparked fears on social media of a war between the two countries and the possibility of another military draft in the US.

“Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time,” the Selective Service tweeted. “If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue. We appreciate your patience.”

The draft ended in 1973 and the military changed to an all-volunteer force. Currently, all men ages 18 to 25 are required by law to provide basic personal information to the Selective Service System. Not doing so is illegal.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft,” the agency tweeted.

In earlier drafts, there were a number of deferments that could have kept someone from being drafted, such as medical conditions or attending college. Knowing this, individuals appeared to be researching Federal Student Aid, which provides federal student aid to college students from the US Education Department.

“Registering with Selective Service has been a longstanding requirement to receive federal student aid/a federal job,” Federal Student Aid tweeted from their official Twitter. “However, the U.S. military has been all-volunteer since 1973 & Congress would need to pass a new law to institute a draft.”

“There is no priority order for Selective Service based on the FAFSA form (they use a random lottery number and year of birth),” the agency tweeted.