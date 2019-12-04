Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after latest visit

(CNN) – Former President Jimmy Carter was discharged from a Georgia hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carter Center.

“He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season,” according to a statement from the Carter Center.

The 95-year-old Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, last weekend.

Carter had previously been admitted to the hospital on November 11 for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure was caused by bleeding from his recent falls, the Carter Center said at the time. He was released from that stay the day before Thanksgiving.

Carter was also hospitalized twice in October and needed 14 stitches above his brow after his first fall, when he hit his forehead “on a sharp edge.” He then received treatment for a minor pelvic fracture after his second fall.

He previously survived brain and liver cancer.