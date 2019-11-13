CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- The leaders of two border communities still coping with a migrant crisis met on Wednesday, determined to build on their economic success and unwilling to let recent acts of violence define them.

The second joint meeting of the city councils of Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas, yielded binational commitments to improve communication, foster tourism and investment, and deal with common problems such as wait times at ports of entry and how to help thousands of migrants stuck in limbo while the U.S. weighs their asylum requests.