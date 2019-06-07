A newborn baby was found abandoned in a plastic bag

This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CNN – Police in Forsyth County, Georgia discovered a newborn baby in a plastic bag Thursday night.

A nearby resident reported hearing loud crying coming from a wooded area near a road and contacted police. First responders gave the infant first aid and the child was taken to the hospital. The baby is in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for any information leading to who left the baby, and why.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said, “we can only make an assumption that it was a mother that placed the child there. We know the child had recently been born, we believe yesterday. Can’t say with absolute certainty that the mother’s the one that placed it there. But the baby was left in a wood line in a plastic bag.”