A man shot his brother after mistaking him for a deer

Michigan (CNN)- A man accidentally shot his brother while they were deer hunting in Michigan Saturday.

The two men were hunting in Boston Township, about 130 miles northwest of Detroit. According to a sheriffs office report, the men were in search of a deer that one of the brothers had shot earlier.

Around 5:30 p.m. they had ended their search and were separated in a dense cornfield.

The shooter believed he saw a deer moving through the corn and fired a shot from a muzzle loading rifle, striking his brother.

After calling 911, both brothers left the field and met with first responders.

The injured brother was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in serious but stable condition.

While the exact cause of the shooting is still unknown at this time, both brothers have been fully cooperative with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.