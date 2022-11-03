SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon.

The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Additional radars to monitor for weather updates include KDYX, KMAF, KDFX, KEWX, or KGRK.

NWS reports that the weather should comprise light showers and thunderstorms with a low risk for severe weather in southern counties going into Friday morning and head further east by the afternoon.