Today is National Rescue Dog day. This day recognizes all the benefits of allowing a four-legged canine to adopt you into their immeasurably lovable life. To recognize our four-legged friends we want you to send in your photos to be on air.

This day also encourages people to help out local shelters. From volunteering at your local shelter to donations. Most shelters have a list of constant needs, such as blankets, bleach, toys, treats, and leashes. Adoption and fostering can help the shelters and you.