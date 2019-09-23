National Night Out in San Angelo slated for October 1, 2019

According to the San Angelo Police Department, Tuesday, October 1, will mark the 36th Annual National Night Out. The event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and held across the country in over 16,500 communities. Locally, SAPD is a co-sponsor and will have officers at eight locations.

NATW lists the goals of National Night Out: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Here are the locations for the upcoming event:

Wall Brethren Church – 7921 Loop 570, Wall, TX – 4:30 to 7:30 PM

Angelo Skate & Fun Center – 34 Buick St. – 5:00 to 7:00 PM

Vistas at Red Creek Apartments – 5751 Green Hill Rd. – 5:00 to 7:00 PM

Trinity Lutheran Church – 3516 Lutheran Way – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Bent Tree Apartments – 1625 Sunset Dr. – 5:00 to 7:00 PM

Goodfellow Family Housing – 2025 Longhorn Dr. – 5:00 to 7:30 PM

Solid Rock Church – 1305 Koberlin St. – 6:00 to 8:00 PM

Kirby Park Villas – 609 W. 29th St. – 6:00 to 8:00 PM

The San Angelo Police Department invites the public to visit one of these locations and stated, “Together we can make San Angelo a safer community for everyone.”