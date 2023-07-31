AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN viewer said she saw baby foxes, also known as kits, playing on a trampoline in her garden Sunday in the north Austin, Texas, area.

That was only a couple of weeks after another viewer said she saw a family of foxes playing on the St. Edward’s University campus in Austin.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, it’s not unusual to see foxes in cities and towns, where food sources are easily found, including in your garbage.

While foxes live around the world in many different types of habitats, according to the Texas Wildlife Association, including the Arctic, the desert and even in trees, some foxes have also adapted to life in such urban environments as neighborhoods.

“Next time you are outside in a park, remember to look up, because if you are lucky, you might see a fox up in the trees,” TWA said.

TWA said three types of foxes live in Texas, including the swift fox, the red fox and the gray fox.

The swift, or kit fox, lives in the northwestern part of the state, the red fox inhabits the eastern and central parts, and the gray fox, the most common variety, can be found statewide, the TWA said.

The Humane Society said foxes are scared of people and are not typically dangerous except when they are rabid, which the society says is rare.

“Even then, a fox’s natural tendency is to flee rather than fight,” the Human Society stated.