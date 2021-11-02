Veterans Day 2021 Discounts at various restaurants, services and activities

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

Veterans Day 2021 is on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. According to VAntage Point, the Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs, listed below, are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them.

Due to COVID-19, some organizations are now offering discounts to Veterans all the time instead of their regular Veterans Day discounts. These adjustments help Veterans take advantage of the discounts offered while avoiding the usual Veterans Day crowds.

Veterans Day discounts and meals at local restaurants

Cotton Patch Café – November 11, 2021

All Veterans and active military members are being offered a Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Cotton Patch Café if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount.

IHOP – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military are being offered FREE red, white and blue pancakes on November 11.

Chili’s – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Denny’s – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 am to noon. Dine-in only.

Golden Corral – November 11, 2021

Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5 pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Texas Roadhouse – November 11, 2021

Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11 am to 2 pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Red Lobster – November 11, 2021

Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11.

Olive Garden – November 11, 2021

Free entrée from a special menu for each Veteran and current member of the military. Simply show proof of military service. Dine-in only. All entrées include freshly baked garlic bread sticks, and your choice of homemade soup or famous house salad.

Veterans Day discounts and meals at other restaurant chains

Bob Evans – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military receive a special menu of seven (7) homestyle favorites for FREE at local restaurants. Dine-in only. Visit the Bob Evans website for more details.

The Chop House – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active military receive a 50% discount off any entrée with a valid military ID on November 11. Dine-in only. Please call ahead to your local Chop House if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount, or visit the Chop House website for additional details.

Lucille’s BBQ – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military receive a FREE Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich and one side item on November 11. Must show proof of service. During the month of November, dine at any Lucille’s location to round up your bill to the nearest dollar where your generous donations will support Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military.

McCormick & Schmicks – November 7, 2021

Veterans, Gold Star parents and Gold Star spouses can enjoy a half-priced entrée from a special menu on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Red Robin – November 1-November 14, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 1-14 for dine-in or to-go. Visit the Red Robin website for details.

Yard House – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary appetizer on November 11. Please visit the Yard House website or contact your nearest location for details.

California Pizza Kitchen – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active military get a complimentary entrée and beverage when they dine in and show proof of service on November 11. In addition, all veterans who dine with California Pizza Kitchen will receive a BOGO, redeemable from November 12 through 20.

Mission BBQ – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military get a free sandwich on November 11.

Shoney’s – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar on November 11 until 11 am. Dine-in only.

Logan’s Roadhouse – November 11, 2021

Logan’s Roadhouse will be offering all Veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal From 3 pm to 6 pm on Thursday November 11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – November 11, 2021

BJ’s is serving those who have served their country by once again teaming up with Dr Pepper®, offering a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr Pepper® beverage to all current military personnel and Veterans with proof of service.

Veterans Canteen Service – November 10, 2021

Veterans Canteen Service locations are honoring Veterans with a free coffee or fountain beverage.

Veterans Day Discounts on Haircuts

Great Clips – November 11, 2021

Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sports Clips – November 11, 2021

Some locations will be offering free haircuts to Veterans and active-duty service members on November 11. Visit the Sports Clips website for details and participating locations.

Smart Style Hair Salons – Every Day

Veterans and active-duty military are being offered a 10% discount off any services and professional products. Please show proof of service to receive this discount at participating salons. Walk-ins welcome. No double discounts. Discount may vary per location. Visit the SmartStyle website for details.

Veterans Day Discounts at Local Retail & Services

Bed Bath & Beyond – November 11, 2021

For active-duty U.S. military, Vets and Spouses, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase on November 11, 2021. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

Target – November 11, 2021

Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

Walgreens – November 11-14, 2021

Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership.

Veterans Day Discounts at other Retail & Services

B & B’s for Vets – November 10-11, 2021

B&Bs for Vets are offering one free room night on November 10 and 11. Preference will be given to “first timer” Veterans and active-duty personnel; those who have not participated in the program in the past will be given preference. Offer is valid in all 50 U.S. states. Visit the B&Bs for Vets website for additional details and locations.

Brown Bear Car Wash – November 11, 2021

Free Beary Clean car wash for all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, from 8:00am-8:00pm local time, at participating locations. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Hyvee (Midwest) – November 11, 2021

Free curbside breakfast for Veterans and active-duty military members. Many stores will also offer planned programs, displays, entertainment or other activities in addition to breakfast. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Rack Room Shoes – November 11, 2021

20% off all purchases for Veterans and military on Veterans Day, 10% off purchases year round. Visit the Rack Room Shoes website for details.

Sun Viking Lodge (Daytona Beach, FL) – No dates given

Use promo code “hero” to receive 30% off your next booking with your military ID. Please visit their website for details.

TOPS Market – November 11, 2021

All Veterans and active-duty military personnel may receive an 11% off discount on any total order on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day Discounts on Activities

AmericanForcesTravel.com – Every day

Exclusively serves Active Duty, Reserve, Veterans, and DoD civilians with discounted airfare, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and event tickets.

National Parks – November 11, 2021

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on Veterans Day.

Akron Zoo (Akron, OH) – November 11-14, 2021

From 11 am – 4pm on November 11-14, all Veterans receive free admission with valid military I.D. and immediate family members receive 50% off admission. Please visit its website for details.

Alabama State Parks – November 11, 2021

Free admission for Veterans and active-duty service members to the parks that charge an entrance fee or day-use fee. Please visit the Alabama State Parks website for details.

Aquarium of the Pacific – (Long Beach, CA) November 11, 2021

FREE for Veterans and military personnel with service ID. Advance reservations required. Please visit its website for details.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife – November 11, 2021

Active-duty and Veterans are admitted free to Colorado state parks on Veteran’s Day. The military member or Veteran must show proof of military service (photo ID, DD-214). All other park fees (camping, etc.) are still charged. Please visit its website for details.

Columbus Zoo (Columbus, OH) –

All active-duty members, Veterans and their immediate family members receive free admission to the zoo on Veterans Day. Offer valid from 10 am-5pm on Veterans Day. Please show valid ID. Please visit its website for details.

Grace for Vets – November 11, 2021

Veterans and service personnel are being offered a free car wash on November 11, 2021. Grace for Vets is a non-profit organization that has gathered over 1,500 independent car washes in four countries to offer this service. Visit the Grace for Vets website for details.

Hagley Museum (Wilmington, DE) – November 11, 2021

Free admission for current military members, Veterans and their families. Please visit their website for details.

Hardman Farm Historic Site (Sautee Nacoochee, GA) – November 11, 2021

All Veterans, military members and their families get free admission from 10-4 on Thursday, November 11. Show your valid ID and receive a free tour of Hardman Farm. Please visit its website for details.

Maryland Science Center – (Baltimore, MD) November 11, 2021

Free admission to all current and former military members and a $2 discount to their guests. Proof of service is required. Offer valid from 10am-5pm on Veterans Day. Please visit its website for details.

Mines & Meadows ATV/RV Resort – (Wampum, PA) November 11-14, 2021

Veterans ride free. Please visit the Mines & Meadows website for details.

Montgomery Zoo – (Montgomery, AL) November 7-13, 2021

During Veterans Appreciation Week, all Veterans, active-duty military personnel and their dependent family members receive a 50% DISCOUNT on REGULAR DAYTIME admission to the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum. Please visit its website for details.

Mount Vernon – (Mount Vernon, VA) November 11, 2021

Free admission for all active-duty, former or retired military personnel. Please visit the Mount Vernon website for details.

New Zoo – (Green Bay, WI) November 11, 2021

Free admission for Veterans, active-duty service members and their families. Please visit the New Zoo website for details.

Old Town Trolley Tours – (St. Augustine, Key West, FL) November 11, 2021

Free admission for Veterans and active-duty military personnel to Old Town Trolley Tours, Old Jail, Oldest Store Museum Experience, and St. Augustine History Museum. Veterans must show a current ID card for active-duty or retired or a DD214 (proof of release from the military) at any of the Old Town Trolley booths. Please visit its website for details.

Sedgwick County Zoo – (Wichita, KS) November 11, 2021

Complimentary zoo admission to all military personnel and their immediate families. To receive free admission, visitors must show a military or Veteran ID, discharge papers or other official identification. Families of deployed military personnel must show an active-duty ID. Please visit its website for details.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum – (Ashland, NE) November 11, 2021

Free admission for active, retired and Veteran service members. Please visit their website for details.

Washington State Parks – (Multiple locations WA) November 11, 2021

Veterans Day is a Pass Free day for Washington State Parks, where a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. Please visit the Washington State Parks website.

