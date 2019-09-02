US, Poland sign joint document on 5G technology cooperation

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and Poland have signed a joint declaration to cooperate on new 5G technology.

Vice President Mike Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed the deal Monday in Warsaw, where Pence is filling in for President Donald Trump, who scrapped his trip at the last minute because of Hurricane Dorian.

The signing comes amid a global battle between the U.S. and China’s Huawei (WAH’-way), the world’s biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment.

The agreement endorses the principles developed by cybersecurity officials from dozens of countries at a summit in Prague earlier this year to counter threats and ensure the safety of the next generation mobile network.

Pence says the agreement on a secure digital network will “set a vital example for the rest of Europe.”