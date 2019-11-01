UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal employees

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, photo a UPS aircraft taxis to its hangar area after it arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas. UPS says it won government approval to run a drone airline, and it plans to expand deliveries on hospital campuses and eventually other industries. United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday, Oct. 1, that its drone subsidiary was awarded an airline certificate last week by the Federal Aviation Administration. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(CNN) — Looking to pick up some extra holiday cash? UPS wants to help.

The United Parcel Service is looking to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers.

More than 185 job fairs will happen across the nation today.

The hiring blitz is being called “UPS Brown Friday.”

Many people will be offered jobs on the spot.

The delivery company hopes to sign up at least 50,000 employees today.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

The company says many seasonal workers stay on as permanent employees.