AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Last Monday, University of Georgia and fans all over the country celebrated a back-to-back national win. And on Sunday, they mourn the loss of two UGA students, one being a part of that championship football team.

“These are kids, I mean I think I could say that– that probably went from having one of the best days of their lives, celebrating a national championship, to their families having to receive probably the worst phone call of their lives,” former Augusta Bulldogs Club Travis Wright said.

20-year-old Devin Willock was an offensive lineman for the Dawgs, and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy served as a team recruiter. Both not knowing what would happen to them early Sunday morning.

“I think the Bulldog Nation can really wrap their arms around them,” Wright said.

A school, a team, and a family, UGA alumni feel heavy hearing this tragic news.

“The outpouring of support that I have seen on Twitter today from current, former players, coaches, other institutions– whether it be in the SEC, whether it be in the Big 12, Big 10. It’s just the outpouring of support from that community has been amazing and I know that that’s a small piece of what can help them through this grief,” Wright said.

Travis Wright is the former president for the Augusta Bulldog Club, and couldn’t imagine what these families are going through.

“Something that my father told me years ago is, a parent should never have to bury their child, and this is a um, (breathes heavy) very, very tough time,” Wright said.

Wright thinks about the rest of the football staff.

“Coach Smart does many, many good things for the university of Georgia and probably was spending time with his family, celebrating this wonderful day, and then received that phone call in the middle of the night and had to make a horrible, unbelievable phone call to another family,” Wright said.

And despite the Dawgs’ recent win, everyone a part of UGA nation shares this pain.

“When I first heard about this, this morning it knocked me off my feet,” Wright said.