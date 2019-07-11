Time is running out for Louisiana as a potential hurricane draws near

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office inmate workers move free sandbags for residents in Chalmette, La., Thursday, July 11, 2019 ahead of ahead of Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said the first hurricane of the Atlantic season could hit the state’s swampy southern tip on Friday, with the biggest danger posed not by the wind but by downpours that could go on for hours. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Terrian Jones reacts as she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street near Eagle Street in New Orleans after flooding from a storm dumped lots of rain on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

David Fox makes a call from his business on Poydras Street in New Orleans after flooding in New Orleans Wednesday, July 10, 2019. A storm swamped New Orleans streets and paralyzed rush-hour traffic Wednesday as concerns grew that even worse weather was on the way. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Frank Conforto Jr. walks in the parking lot of the University Medical Center (UMC) with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the background on Glavez Street in New Orleans after flooding from a storm Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of tropical weather that could dump as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain in the state over the coming days. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

People cope with the aftermath of severe weather in the Broadmoor neighborhood in New Orleans, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Nick Reimann/The Advocate via AP)

The Old Glory towing vessel appears taller than St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter as the Mississippi River is currently above 16 feet, which is just below flood stage at 17 feet, in New Orleans, Thursday, July 11, 2019 ahead of Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico. The river levees protect to about 20 feet, which the river may reach if predicted storm surge prevents the river from flowing into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Mississippi River is at 16 feet, which is just below flood stage, 17 feet, in New Orleans, Thursday, July 11, 2019 ahead of Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico. The river levees protect to about 20 feet, which the river may reach if predicted storm surge prevents the river from flowing into the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry has officially formed off the coast of Louisiana and is now threatening to become a hurricane before landfall. While the winds are not expected to be the main threat with this system, the torrential rains could test the flood-control improvements made in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.

Barry could hit the state’s swampy southern tip Friday night or early Saturday as a possible hurricane, with potentially ruinous downpours that could go on for hours as the storm passes through the metropolitan area of nearly 1.3 million people and pushes inland.

Coastal communities across Louisiana are handing out sandbags for home and business owners to protect their properties. Plaquemines Parish, at Louisiana’s low-lying southeastern tip, ordered the mandatory evacuation of as many as 10,000 people. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles will be positioned all over the state.

“The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm,” he warned.

Early Wednesday morning, the storm’s far outerbands dumped as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain over metro New Orleans in just three hours. The deluge triggered flash flooding in the city’s streets and raised fears about the even heavier rains were on the way.

The National Hurricane Center said as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain could fall in parts of eastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, and the entire region could get as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters). The New Orleans area could get 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) through Sunday, forecasters said.

Forecasters are concerned that the storm surge also could prevent water from emptying out of the already-swollen Mississippi River, possibly sending water over levees near New Orleans. The river has been running high for months due to the heavy rains this past spring and summer.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that the pumping system that drains the city’s streets is working as designed but that the slow-moving storm could dump water faster than the pumps can move it.

“We cannot pump our way out of the water levels … that are expected to hit the city of New Orleans,” she warned.

Barry could have winds of about 75 mph (120 kph), just over the 74 mph threshold for a hurricane, when it comes ashore, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

Meteorologist Benjamin Schott from the National Weather Service said the big concern is water, not wind: “Rainfall and flooding is going to be the No. 1 threat with this storm.”

The city of New Orleans did not plan to order evacuations because the storm was so close and because it was not expected to grow into a major hurricane. Officials instead advised people to keep at least three days of supplies on hand and to keep their neighborhood storm drains clear so water can move quickly.

Katrina caused catastrophic flooding in New Orleans in 2005 and was blamed altogether for more than 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states.

In its aftermath, the Army Corps of Engineers began a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system that is not yet complete. The work included repairs and improvements to some 350 miles (563.24 kilometers) of levees and more than 70 pump stations that are used to remove floodwaters.

The weather service said it expects the Mississippi River to rise to 19 feet (5.8 meters) by Saturday morning at a key gauge in the New Orleans area, which is protected by levees 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7.6 meters) high.

“We’re confident the levees themselves are in good shape. The big focus is height,” Corps spokesman Ricky Boyett said.