CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies interrupted a human smuggling operation and detained twelve people following a short pursuit early Friday morning at Osage Road and State Highway 36.

Deputies attempted to stop a 2004 Honda Pilot shortly after 3:00 a.m., near Hay Valley Road, for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to yield, resulting in a high-speed pursuit which ended minutes later when the Honda came to a stop near Osage Road and twelve subjects rapidly exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

Deputies and Gatesville Police officers took three suspects into custody after a short foot pursuit. A search continued throughout the morning for the nine subjects at large, covering an area north of Gatesville. All twelve subjects were captured and detained by 11:00 a.m.

Nine subjects, all of who illegally entered the United States from countries in South and Central America, were released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at the Coryell County Jail.

Three Guatemalan nationals, including the driver, were arrested and remained in custody at the jail on the following charges:

29-year-old Nelson Jose Ramirez Silva is charged with Smuggling of Persons, Resisting Arrest or Search, Evading Arrest of Detention with a Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention.

33-year-old Cesar Avila Augusto Avila and 23-year-old Alexander Siquita are charged with Evading Arrest or Detention.

These three men will be held on ICE detainers, as well.