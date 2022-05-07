(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in March over February, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize.

Analyzing over 150,000 car sales in March 2022, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average used car takes 52.9 days to sell.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

What were March’s fastest-selling used cars across the country? Here are the used vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – March 2022 State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Dodge Charger 27.3 Alaska GMC Sierra 1500 28.9 Arizona Ram 1500 29.3 Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 41.9 California INFINITI Q60 15.9 Colorado Nissan Rogue 25.9 Connecticut Nissan Sentra 41.1 Delaware Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 32.4 Florida Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 21.0 Georgia Subaru Outback 27.3 Hawaii Ford Escape 51.1 Idaho Tesla Model 3 28.4 Illinois Kia Soul 39.1 Indiana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6 Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 38.8 Kansas Nissan Rogue 44.8 Kentucky Dodge Charger 33.7 Louisiana Hyundai Tucson 34.6 Maine Nissan Murano 17.6 Maryland Hyundai Sonata 30.2 Massachusetts Volkswagen Tiguan 39.6 Michigan Jeep Grand Cherokee 35.0 Minnesota Honda Accord 42.7 Mississippi Honda HR-V 18.0 Missouri Chevrolet Tahoe 43.3 Montana Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 34.9 Nebraska Toyota 4Runner 20.9 Nevada Hyundai TUCSON 37.5 New Hampshire Tesla Model 3 32.1 New Jersey Toyota Camry 40.9 New Mexico Cadillac XT5 24.0 New York Volkswagen Tiguan 17.0 North Carolina Toyota Tacoma 26.3 North Dakota Hyundai SONATA 21.6 Ohio Toyota Tacoma 26.4 Oklahoma Tesla Model 3 29.3 Oregon Dodge Charger 30.5 Pennsylvania Chevrolet Equinox 26.0 Rhode Island Toyota Highlander 20.6 South Carolina Chevrolet Malibu 28.7 South Dakota Toyota Sienna 22.0 Tennessee Hyundai Elantra 36.5 Texas Toyota Tacoma 36.3 Utah Chevrolet Tahoe 20.5 Vermont Tesla Model 3 22.0 Virginia Chevrolet Equinox 56.6 Washington Jeep Compass 31.7 West Virginia Toyota Tacoma 33.6 Wisconsin Dodge Charger 27.3 Wyoming GMC Sierra 1500 28.9

The fastest-selling used car in the most states is the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in five.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the INFINITI Q60 in California, which takes 15.9 days to sell.

Buyers who are making a used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

