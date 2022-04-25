SAN ANGELO, Texas — With about 3.5 million drivers on the road with the average age of 46 according to the the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics it is predicted that by 2030, more than half of current truck drivers will have passed retirement age. In the recently released March/April issue of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller’s office looks at looming labor shortages in the trucking industry.

“You may have heard the trucking industry is struggling to attract and retain employees. Big rig trucks are everywhere because the trucking industry is a crucial component of our state and nation’s economy,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Truck driving, especially long haul or ‘over the road’ trucking, is far from an easy job, and the coronavirus pandemic has only created more difficulties for both employees and employers. The result: Trucking companies have extremely high employee turnover rates.”

In this issue of the Fiscal Notes it also examined labor shortages occurring in the nursing profession. According to a March 2022 Nurse Journal analysis of U.S. Bureau of Health Workforce data, Texas had the fourth-lowest nurse-to-population ratio among all states, with only 9.62 nurses per 1,000 residents. The Texas Department of State Health Services predicts that Texas will face a severe shortage of nurses if demand continues to outpace supply in the next decade.



This issue also provides an update on the state’s important new Broadband Development Office, which is administered by this agency, and the meaningful steps being taken to close the digital divide for residents and businesses across the state without high-speed internet.

