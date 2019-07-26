Swedish court documents give details on A$AP Rocky case

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish authorities have released court documents in the assault case in which American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men are charged, with prosecutors saying that the victim was punched and kicked while on the ground and attacked with a bottle.

Rakim Mayers, the 30-year-old rapper’s real name, and two other suspects “deliberately, together and in agreement” assaulted the victim in central Stockholm on June 30, prosecutors said in documents from the Stockholm District Court obtained by The Associated Press on Friday.

The 500 pages of documents, in which prosecutors also said that Rocky pushed the man to the ground, included photos of the victim’s injuries — mostly cuts and bruises — and blood-stained clothes.

The rapper, who has been in custody since July 2, has asserted that it was self-defense. The charges can carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

The case has sparked an unusual diplomatic spat between the U.S. and Sweden, after President Donald Trump called for Rocky to be released.

Prosecutors charged Rocky on Thursday, prompting Trump to send two sharply-worded tweets, calling on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and criticizing Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom he had personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

A Lofven spokesman responded by emphasizing the independence of the Swedish judicial system.

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist who has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Drake and Selena Gomez, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate the fight. The case has also drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

Trump on Saturday tweeted that he had spoken with Lofven about the case and “offered to personally vouch for his bail,” even though that’s not something available under Swedish law. Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kardashian West, the president had said that he would intervene to try to free Rocky.

Lofven’s press secretary, Toni Eriksson, later said the two leaders had a “friendly and respectful” conversation in which Lofven “made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts” and stressed that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.

The rapper and the other two suspects, who have been described as members of his entourage, will remain in custody until trial.

Prosecutor have recommended that the Stockholm District Court set aside three days for the trial, which defense lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said is expected to start Tuesday.