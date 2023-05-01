NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 36-year-old man has been taken into custody after police say he was found sweeping inside a home he allegedly broke into over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 30, officers were dispatched to a burglary at a home.

Metro police reported that a woman told officers that she arrived at her home, opened the front door and saw a man standing in the kitchen sweeping up glass.

According to an arrest warrant, when officers arrived on scene, they found the man standing at the back of the home next to a window that appeared to be broken.

Despite commands to stop, the man allegedly re-entered the home through the back door. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

Court records state that the man told officers he had just been released from a nearby hospital and was looking for a place to go, despite not having permission to be there.

The man was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated burglary.