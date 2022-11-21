(WFLA) — Former actress Nicki Aycox, known for her roles in “Supernatural” and “Jeepers Creepers 2,” died last week at the age of 47, according to her family.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the actress’ death on Thursday.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

The late actress announced her leukemia diagnosis on Instagram in March 2021.

“I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb,” she wrote. “Well, things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with [leukemia].”

Aycox played the original Meg Masters in the show “Supernatural,” a character who was possessed by a demon.

Show creator Eric Kripke expressed his sorrow at Aycox’s death on Twitter, saying she was “too young” to die.

“She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom,” Kripke wrote. “I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”