MARTHAVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public to help find a Natchitoches man who is wanted in connection to the theft of a portable building, a travel trailer and two firearms that were taken from locations near the Sabine/Natchitoches Parish line.

The 31’ travel trailer, which contained the two firearms, and the 10’ x 12’ portable building were taken in mid-January from locations near Marthaville. Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Don Flores and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Jonathan Byles worked the case and on Jan. 27 executed a search warrant at Richard Jordan Loop in Natchitoches Parish, where detectives located the portable building.

Detectives found the travel trailer in DeSoto Parish at a gas well on Feb. 3, but the firearms were no longer with the trailer.

Sheriff Mitchell said in a statement that an arrest warrant has been issued for Timothy Dustin Meshell, 38, for theft over $25,000 and two counts of theft of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. More arrests are pending, as are additional charges.

Meshell is wanted at this time.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has commended Natchitoches Parish Sheriff detectives for their help in this investigation.