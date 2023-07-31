SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Many have debated the legality and ethics of one “cross-country cowboy’s” trek from Austin, Texas to Seattle, Washington, but the state of Idaho had other plans for Cyril Bertheau.

Bertheau’s journey across the U.S. has been marred with public controversy over the health and safety of his 13-year-old horse, Shiok and more recently, Ole Pete, a 20-year-old horse.

CVHP first met Bertheau when his journey crossed through the city of San Angelo, Texas. He sat straight in his saddle, looking down from his horse, removing the camera that typically rested on top of his cowboy hat. He spoke about his trip, about the preparations he had made and why he was doing something he felt most would never attempt.

This elusive character gave the impression of being confident and charismatic. He seemed well-practiced in his speech and his smile was relaxed and natural. His eyes told another story. They were wearier, perhaps from being in the saddle all day, and his eyes seemed to pinch when asked about his critics.

“Mind your own business,” is what he said in our interview he would say to his critics.

It is not uncommon to see horseback riders in West Texas, but Bertheau was not an ordinary horseback rider. He appeared to travel alone, but millions of watchful eyes across the world followed him and his every move.

Some offered him lodging and commended him on following the ways of an older time, a more wild time. Others condemned him for being ignorant of the ways of horsemanship, worried that his actions would lead to the demise of his chosen companion.

Aside from the hardships the long road brings, traveling with livestock across state lines can quickly become problematic without the proper paperwork. This is something Bertheau has recently come face to face with.

On July 27, 2023, Bertheau was cited by the Kootenai County Magistrate Court in Idaho for the improper importation of livestock. According to court records, this is a misdemeanor and an active case.

Title 25, chapter two of Idaho’s legislature, states that it is unlawful for any person to bring livestock into the state without being accompanied by a certificate and/or permit showing the livestock is free from disease.

Bertheaus’ social media accounts have been filled with concerned commenters since his journey began. Professionals within the horse community across the globe have provided advice and opinion, but have felt it has fallen on deaf ears.

This is far from the end of the road for Bertheau, with only a few days left before he reaches his final destination, according to a recent TikTok he made. Bertheau is also looking to sell Shiok and Ole Pete together for $60,000, claiming they are worth the amount after being ‘put through hell.’