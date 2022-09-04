SAN ANGELO, Texas — Earlier this week, the Office of Governor Greg Abbott announced an increased reward of $5,000 under the Texas Stash House Program.

This program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people.

Operation Lone Star has uncovered more than 170 stash houses since the program began in March of 2021 and successfully conducted a stash house operation that led to the seizure of more than 19 kg. of methamphetamine, 20 lbs. of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, LSD, among other illegal drugs, more than $6,000, gold coins and bars, silver coins and bars and four weapons just in the past week according to the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, anyone with information on stash houses can provide anonymous tips in one of the following ways:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/650

Submit a Facebook tip (Texas 10 Most Wanted) by clicking the “Submit a Tip” link under the “About” section.

CC TDPS