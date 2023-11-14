AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report released by the American Lung Association Tuesday revealed Texas is ranked 49th in the country for its lung cancer screening rates.

The findings came via ALA’s sixth edition of its “State of Lung Cancer,” an annual analysis on the rates of lung cancer screenings, survival level and early diagnoses as well as treatment availability. Within the report, ALA determined the following rankings for Texas:

10th out of 48 in the country for rate of new survival cases: 46.76 per 100,000 The national rate is 54.6 per 100,000

25th out of 42 in the country for survival rate five years after a lung cancer diagnosis: 24.8% The national survival rate of people five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 26.6%

44th out of 37 in the country for early diagnosis: 23.4% Nationwide, 26.6% of cases are diagnosed within the early stages, which is when survival rates are substantially higher

49th out of 51 in the country for lung cancer screenings in high-risk patients: 1.2% The report found lung cancer screenings — which use low-dose computed tomography scans — can significantly reduce lung cancer death rates by to 20% for those who are classified as high risk. Nationwide, 4.5% of those high-risk patients were screened

42nd out of 47 in the country for surgery treatment: 16.1% When diagnosed at an early stage, surgery can be used as a treatment option for lung cancer before it’s spread. Nationwide, 20.8% of lung cancer cases underwent surgery

45th out of 47 in the country for lack of treatment access: 29.2% Nationwide, 20.6% of lung cancer cases didn’t receive any form of treatment



Following the 2023 Texas legislative session, the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas was granted full funding for its cancer research and prevention effort, per a Tuesday release. More than $324 million has been invested via the state agency to specifically hone in on lung cancer treatment and research, the release added.

The 2023 “State of Lung Cancer” report followed updated guidelines released by the American Cancer Society this month for lung cancer screenings. ACS now recommends yearly screenings using low-dose CT for men and women between the ages of 50 and 80 who either currently or formerly smoked.

The CT technology uses an X-ray to replicate a detailed image of the patient’s chest and lungs, which can then be used to detect unusual areas on the lungs that could indicate cancer growth.

ALA’s complete national report and its findings are available online.