Rep. August Pfluger advocates for rural broadband, predator control, more in letter to House Committee on Agriculture

Washington, D.C. — This week, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) submitted a letter to the House Committee on Agriculture during the committee’s Member Day hearing. In the letter, Pfluger advocates for several initiatives paramount to farmers and ranchers in the 11th District of Texas: investing in rural broadband and predator control, protecting the safety net, promoting global trade opportunities for U.S. producers, and fighting back against President Biden’s crippling tax hikes that will decimate family-owned operations.

The letter reads, in part, “Farm and ranch production systems are not only critical for our local, state, and national economies, but also play a key role in strengthening our National Security … The United States – thanks to smart policies like the 2018 Farm Bill – retains the safest, most abundant, and affordable food supply in the world. Producers in West Texas play a large part in this accomplishment, and Congress should continue to prioritize our rural communities and Texas farmers and ranchers.”

Read the full letter here.