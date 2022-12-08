CHICAGO (WGNTV) — An elite private school in Chicago is facing online criticism after a dean was recorded by a right-wing activist group talking about the school’s sex-ed programming.

Francis Parker School in Lincoln Park is the latest target of “Project Veritas,” a far-right activist group.

One of the contributors of the group recorded a video that appears to show the school dean saying sex toys were shown to students as a part of a discussion.

The school released a statement saying Parker’s board of trustees supports the inclusivity of its curriculum.

A school spokesperson said the dean was “filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming a comprehensive approach to sex education. Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent.”

The school’s full statement reads: