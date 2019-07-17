Poor monitoring enabled Texas inmate to blind himself

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man used a plastic spoon to blind himself during a psychiatric episode. He now alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state psychiatric prison where he was held was deliberately understaffed and that this prevented anyone from stopping him from blinding himself.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Miguel Carrera leveled the accusation in an amended complaint filed Monday.

Carrera says the man has had mental health problems for years and that while being held at an East Texas psychiatric prison in 2017 for an assault conviction, staff kept him undermedicated and did not properly monitor him even though he had threatened to harm himself.

Carrera gouged out one eye and tried to gouge out the other, which left him blind.

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.