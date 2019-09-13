Ohio day care workers charged after 5-year-old endures ‘extreme bullying’

A day care employee picked up the child by one leg, Columbus police said. The faces of the children were blurred by Columbus police.

(CNN) – Two employees at a day care in Ohio were arrested after failing to stop the “extreme bullying” of a 5-year-old girl in their care, police said.

According to a Columbus police report, Emma Dietrich, 31, and Joshua Tennant, 27, were charged Tuesday with child endangerment.

The incident occurred on August 13 at the Worthington Learning Center. Video surveillance showed the two employees sitting at a table, watching as a group of students start “grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging, and just ‘bullying'” the girl, according to the police report.

The girl “appears frightened and keeps her eyes closed or covered and attempts to curl up into a fetal position,” in the video, the police report said.

When the girl tried to get away, the other children grabbed her and held her down, the report said.

In the video, Dietrich and Tennant “do not attempt to stop” the bullying, police said.

At one point in the video, Tennant came over and picked the girl up “by her right ankle,” carrying her upside down to place her on a rug, the police report says.

Columbus police said in a tweet they are making the case public to show the “severity” of what (the) little girl endured in the learning center.

This case remains an ongoing investigation. While we are protecting the identity of the 5yo victim we want to share with you the severity of what little girl endured in a learning center. Actions by educators who are now facing criminal charges. https://t.co/GMf7cHAKbh pic.twitter.com/UgsbAwgY0t — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 11, 2019

The Worthington Learning Center has been cooperative “through the scope of this investigation,” police said.

Lisa Rowe, owner of the day care center, told CNN affiliate WBNS that she was “heartbroken” over the incident, that her employees go through extensive training, and that she fired the two workers after she saw the video. There is “zero tolerance” for this behavior, she said.

“The safety and care of our children is paramount,” Rowe said in a statement given to CNN on Friday. “As soon as we were notified of the situation, we immediately terminated both employees involved. We will continue to cooperate with authorities on this case as needed.”