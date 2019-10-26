Official: Death toll climbs to 42 in Friday protests in Iraq

Iraqi anti-riot police stand guard while anti-government protesters gather for a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Tens of thousands of people, many of them young, unemployed men, thronged city squares and blocked main streets in Baghdad and Beirut in an unprecedented, spontaneous revolt against their leaders. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from protests in Iraq has climbed to 42 after a senior government official in the country’s south said 12 protesters died in a fire they started while storming the office of powerful militia during a rally there a day earlier.

The anti-government protests erupted Friday after leaderless, spontaneous revolts were violently quelled earlier this month in the war-torn country.

The southern official says that in Diwaniyah town, bodies were being removed on Saturday from a building belonging to a powerful militia where the protesters set it on fire on Friday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to talk to reporters.

In the capital, Baghdad, protesters gathered again on Saturday in the central Tahrir Square but there were no immediate reports of violence.