JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — After an aerial survey of the storm damage near Jarrell, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday a tornado did hit Williamson County during severe storms Monday night.

NWS said in a press conference there was a “concentrated area of tornadic damage” as well as damage from straight-line winds. The agency said it’s not ready to give the tornado a rating yet, as a ground survey will need to take place next.

“This is the third tornado to hit Jarrell or the Jarrell area in the last seven months. It’s a community that has been really hit hard by the weather,” said Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles.

Just after 8:45 p.m. on Monday, a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of northern Williamson County, including the town of Jarrell. That storm produced the tornado south of Jarrell. NWS tweeted out a map Tuesday of the areas it was surveying for tornado damage.

NWS crews to survey area near Jarrell and I-35 (National Weather Service Map)

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said during the aerial survey, they observed about three dozen homes or businesses that sustained light to severe damages. At least one home that was under construction had collapsed.

There was no loss of life, according to Gravell. He attributed that to the county’s emergency alert system and local media which helped get the word out to take cover.

“Our residents are smart. They know in tough times and tough weather to pay attention,” Gravell said.

One of the buildings hit the hardest during the severe storms on Monday was the ESD 5 Fire Station, located at 155 County Road 313. It had part of its roof blown off as well as its doors. A spokesperson with Williamson County said no one at the station was hurt.

“One of the firefighters came out and started opening up the door. He said all six of the doors sucked inward and then five of them just collapsed,” said Fire Chief Ron Stewart.

The chief said the damage shouldn’t affect their services.

Fire station in Williamson County damaged during possible tornado Monday night. (Photo: Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Construction site south of Jarrell on County Road 310 damaged during severe storms Monday night (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

Storm damage in Jarrell (Courtesy: Gabriella Allocca)

Storm damage in Jarrell (Courtesy: Gabriella Allocca)

Storm damage in Jarrell (Courtesy: Gabriella Allocca)

The county said it also received reports that at least two residences had parts of their roofs ripped off. A home being built on County Road 310 was also blown over in the strong winds.

Jarrell Police Chief Kevin Denney said on Tuesday teams were out assessing the damage and will report it back to the state and county.

Chief Stewart added crews were searching for anyone who may be trapped and can’t call for help. He also said electric crews were out all night working to restore power.

Strong winds also created issues for 18-wheelers traveling on Interstate 35. The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management reported Monday night several 18-wheelers were toppled on their sides on the highway as well as the frontage road, shutting down roadways.

Chief Stewart said Tuesday there was one minor injury attributed to an 18-wheeler overturning. A driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Truck overturned on I-35 near Jarrell the night of Oct. 24, 2022 (Photo: Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Truck overturned on I-35 near Jarrell the night of Oct. 24, 2022 (Photo: Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Truck overturned on I-35 near Jarrell the night of Oct. 24, 2022 (Photo: Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Toppled 18-wheeler on I-35 near Jarrell during severe storms the night of Oct. 24, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

Those southbound I-35 lanes have since reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Jarrell Independent School District Superintendent Toni Hicks said Tuesday no schools were damaged, but the district was put on a two-hour delay due to facility power outages. After buses worked to transport students safely to campuses, she said schools are in normal operations now. All power was restored at 8 a.m. in the district, including the internet and the phones.

If your area or home sustained storm damage from Monday night, you can self-report the damage to the state through this Texas Division of Emergency Management website.