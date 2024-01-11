SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Would you like to nominate a woman for an award celebrating influential women in northwest Louisiana?

The 8th Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman and Young Woman Awards honors women who make significant contributions through their expertise, time, and resources, and the deadline to submit nominations for the 2024 awards is nearing.

The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank sponsor the awards and corresponding events.

Virginia K. Shehee passed away in 2015 after dedicating decades to serving northwest Louisiana. Shehee was a Centenary College graduate before rushing headlong into her long career serving others.

She was the first woman elected to the Louisiana Senate without succeeding a husband’s position.

The awards in Shehee’s name honor the six most influential women and the six most influential young women in northwest Louisiana. One woman will be chosen from each category to become 2024’s Virginia K. Shehee Most Influent Woman and Young Woman.

Philanthropic women committed to helping children, the elderly, the arts, those in need, education, business development, and other acts of caring through unpaid positions are eligible for nomination.

All nominees must demonstrate a positive reputation based on their experience, leadership, and integrity. They must have significant professional or community accomplishments. And they must build both recognizable and lasting initiatives.

Nominees cannot hold a paid position with a nonprofit organization or receive payment for their work.

The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Young Woman Awards will go to a young woman who is a high school junior or senior. Candidates whose meaningful acts of philanthropy will be considered, but the young women must be a junior or senior in Caddo, Bossier, or DeSoto Parish.

All proceeds of the awards program will benefit Holy Angels.

Awards will be presented on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club in Shreveport.

But nominations will only be accepted through January 24, 2024, so visit Holy Angels to nominate women and young women you respect.