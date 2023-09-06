ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has announced its special shape balloons for the upcoming 2023 fiesta. This year’s event will include 12 new shapes, adding up to 107 special shapes in total.

The 51st annual Balloon Fiesta will take place from October 7 to 15. The new special shapes are as follows:

Baby T-Rex – United States

Bella the Bulldog – United Kingdom

Coocko Mag – Brazil

Dyno – United Kingdom

First in Flight – United States

Jota Balloon – Brazil

Lulu – United States

Magic Luna – Brazil

Milkyway – United States

Pico – United Kingdom

Seabed – Brazil

Vampirella – Belgium

Baby T-Rex balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Bella the Bulldog | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Coocko Mag balloon. Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Dyno balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta First in Flight balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Jota Balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Lulu | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Magic Luna balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Milkyway balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Pico balloon | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Seabed | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Vampirella | Courtesy of Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

Alongside the new special shapes will be many favorites: Darth Vader, Airabelle, Tom Cat, and many others. This year’s Special Shape Rodeo is October 12 and October 13. For a full list of 2023’s Special Shape Rodeo balloons, click here.