(NBC) — Friday on “Dateline,” Chacey Poynter calls 911 to report her husband, Bob, has been shot on a country road in Texas and the dramatic police footage from the scene could end up being key in the investigation.

Here is a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:

Bob married young and had two kids. After 19 years, that marriage fell apart, expensively. Then Bob met Chacey Morman who was much younger.

CANDY HABERSACK: I think it was an infatuation and he thought it was somebody 22 years old, you know, li– liking him and he’s in his 40s, you know. And–

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: A fling.

CANDY HABERSACK: A fling, basically, yeah.

It wasn’t a fling. Bob married Chacey.

ASHLEY: I mean, she just had a heart of gold. I mean, she loved everybody.

Ashley met Chacey in middle school. Ashley got to know Chacey’s husband — Bob.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: What’d she say about Robert?

ASHLEY: He was never there. He always worked.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: Well, he was a fire captain.

ASHLEY: Right.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: And he worked a lotta shifts.

ASHLEY: Yes, he did.

JOSH MANKIEWICZ: That was a problem.

ASHLEY: Yes.

