INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Thousands of Murphy beds are being recalled because they can break or detach from the wall, falling onto those nearby.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the recall involves full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds made by Cyme Tech and sold online at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com from February 2014 through May 2022.

The company said failure to properly assemble and/or attach the bed to the wall may result in the bed becoming detached from the wall and falling, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that could result in serious injury.

The recall was initiated after Cyme Tech received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking. This includes 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions and other injuries.

Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed open.

Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed closed (shown with vertical handles).

Recalled Murphy bed sold online under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan with the bed closed (shown with horizontal handles).

The CPSC said the recalled Murphy beds were sold under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture” and “Wade Logan.” They were sold in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon and Tuxedo.

The models included in the recall are Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally).

MODEL NUMBER S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically) S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically) S234 (Double Bed, Doors installed Horizontally) S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally)

Anyone with a recalled Murphy bed should stop using it and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed. Cyme Tech can be reached toll-free at 833-408-0501 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at murphybed@realtimeresults.net or visit its website.