Mugabe body arrives in Zimbabwe, burial place not announced

Supporters of Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe place his portrait next to that of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019. Mugabe who died aged 95 in Singapore, is expected to be buried on Sunday according to state media. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The body of Zimbabwe’s longtime ruler Robert Mugabe has arrived in the capital, Harare, where it was met by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and a full military delegation.

Widow Grace Mugabe, dressed in black and with a black veil, was seated at a podium on the tarmac.

Mugabe’s body will be displayed at historic locations for several days before burial at a location still unannounced, indicating friction between the ex-leader’s family and the government.

Mugabe, who died at 95 in a Singapore hospital on Friday, was a guerrilla leader who led the fight to end white-minority rule in what was then Rhodesia, and ruled Zimbabwe from its independence in 1980 until he was deposed in 2017.

During his 37-year authoritarian leadership Zimbabwe descended from prosperity to economic crisis.