Micah Tennant, a 10-year-old who was shot at a high school football game in New Jersey, has died

(CNN) – Hours after 10-year-old Micah Tennant died from gunshot injuries he suffered at a New Jersey high school football game last week, both teams locked arms to remember him in a moment of silence.

Micah was one of three people injured in the shooting Friday night in Pleasantville, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, at the end of the third quarter of the game between Camden and Pleasantville high schools, authorities said.

A 27-year-old-man and a 15-year-old boy were also hurt. The injured adult male had a gun at the game and faces weapons charges, police said.

The Philadelphia Eagles offered to host the end of the suspended playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field, and the teams gathered Wednesday to make up the last 17 minutes of play.

Before the national anthem played, the announcer told the crowd Micah had died of his injuries. The teams observed a moment of silence.

Micah was shot in the neck, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. He died Wednesday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.

“Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels,” Tyner said in the release. “However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired.

“Some athletes chose to display the number 10 on their uniforms, the announcer said.”

Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and all impacted by this news,” the announcer said. “Today, we join with Micah’s family and this community to demonstrate that acts of violence do not win.”

Our thoughts are with Micah Tennant and his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QE2lC2pgTg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2019

Tyner said charges against 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, one of five men charged in connection with the shooting, were upgraded to murder. CNN is trying to determine whether he has an attorney.

Wyatt also faces two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges, prosecutors said.

Four other men who attended the game were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and another weapons charge, Tyner said in an earlier statement.

Video from CNN affiliate WPVI showed football players and attendees scrambling after the shots were fired last Friday. People were seen hopping fences, diving under bleachers and lying down on the field as the chaos unfolded.

Thank you to everyone who helped make today's game possible. pic.twitter.com/ZpBYVpR8QP — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2019

With just 5:53 remaining in Wednesday’s game, Camden scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to take a 14-0 lead over Pleasantville. In the end, Camden won, 22-0, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for New Jersey’s high school sports, said in a tweet.

“Some things are bigger than football,” the Eagles said in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who helped make today’s game possible.”