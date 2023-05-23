FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing dozens of pet fish at a Rhode Island inn is facing an animal cruelty charge.

Jeffrey Gronski, 59, was arrested following the incident last Thursday, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

The RISPCA said it was contacted by Foster police after a long-term resident of Stone House Motor Inn in Foster allegedly put Miracle-Gro in the koi and goldfish pond during a dispute with management.

Around 50 fish died as a result, some of which were more than 20 years old, according to the RISPCA.

Gronski was charged with malicious injury or killing of animals. He was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment and is due back in court in August.