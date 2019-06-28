Maleah Davis’ death ruled a homicide

FILE – This undated file photo released by the Houston Police Department shows 4-year-old Maleah Davis, whose mother said she was abducted on May 4, 2019. Texas-based searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for Davis’ body after a community activist said Derion Vence, who was arrested in connection with her disappearance, confessed to him in jail that he disposed of her body there. (Houston Police Department via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A medical examiner’s office has concluded that, Maleah Davis, the 4-year old Houston girl who was missing for several weeks, died from “homicidal violence.” Work still remains to determine what exactly happened to her and who exactly was responsible.

On Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo asked for patience as investigators continuing working.

Davis’ death was not an accident, Acevedo says. In the next few weeks Acevedo says authorities will likely provide an update on the final charges.

Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence. Vence told Police that Maleah was abducted last month.

The remains of Maleah Davis was found by authorities outside Hope, Arkansas, after a community activist informed police Vence had told him he had disposed of her body there.