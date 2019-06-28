JetBlue leaving Houston’s Hobby Airport for Bush Intercontinental this fall

This June 19, 2008 file photo shows Jet Blue airplanes at JFK Airport in New York. JetBlue Airways will discontinue service at Houston’s Hobby Airport this fall and begin offering flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. New York-based JetBlue on Thursday, June 28, 2019, announced its last day at Hobby Airport, located southeast of downtown Houston, will be Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Jin Lee File)

HOUSTON (AP) — If you are flying on JetBlue this fall you better check your flight. JetBlue Airways will be discontinuing service at Houston’s Hobby Airport starting this fall and instead will begin offering flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

On Thursday, New York-based JetBlue announced its last day at Houston’s Hobby Airport will be Oct. 26, 2019. JetBlue will begin flying out at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on the following day, Oct. 27.

The move is meant to strengthen JetBlue service between Houston and the New York and Boston markets, including nonstop flight, according to a statement from the airline.

Customers booked on JetBlue flights to and from Hobby Airport as of Oct. 27 or later will be automatically rebooked on flights via George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Customers can also request a refund by calling the airline directly.