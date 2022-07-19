(The Hill) — Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said he received a positive diagnosis on Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he will isolate “for the next several days.”

The announcement comes two days before the panel is set to hold what could be its final hearing of the summer, focused on former President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol riot.

Thursday’s presentation, however, will proceed as planned, according to the committee’s spokesperson.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery,” spokesperson Tim Mulvey said in a statement on Tuesday.