It’s going to be so hot roads could buckle and blow out

(CNN) – The Concho Valley has been dealing with hot temperatures the past couple of weeks. However, it could be worse. Parts of the Midwest and East Coast are so hot that events had to be canceled and roadways are starting to buckle.

Locations across the United States are warning people to take care of themselves as a heat wave descends on a large portion of the country.

In Illinois the Department of Transportation is warning motorists to be wary of roads buckling in the extreme heat.

“Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces,” the Department said in a press release on their website.

The likelihood for buckling is increased even more by rain and humidity.

Buckled roads have already been seen in Kansas. The Hays Police Department posted a photo of a heat-buckled road on Tuesday.

In Indiana, Ellis Park was forced to cancel their races for Friday.

Ellis Park cancels live racing for Friday out of precaution for people and horses amid extreme heat advisory. Called off early to give as much notice as possible. More to come. @14News @Beth14News @my44news @WEHTWTVWlocal @courierpress @courierjournal @KyHBPA @EJXD2 @DRFMcGee — Ellis Park Racing (@EllisParkRacing) July 18, 2019

New York’s Saratoga Race Course and the Maryland Jockey Club in Laurel have also canceled all of their races for Saturday and Sunday due to the extreme heat.

Michigan also could not escape from the heat. Heat index values were going to be so high that the I-96 Speedway cancelled their races for Friday and Saturday.

“Conditions would be miserable and dangerous not only for fans but also for the teams and drivers,” the speedway said in a Facebook post.

As of Friday morning, about 185 million people are under a heat watch, warning or advisory.

The heat warnings cover a large swath of the Midwest, including Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland and Omaha, as well as parts of the East Coast, including New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC.

Heat watches are centered around coastal South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, as well as parts of New Hampshire.