WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Has the pandemic come to an end? Is COVID-19 finally over?

These are questions that seem to linger over and over as restrictions lessen and mask wearing becomes optional.

After two years of research, debates, vaccines, and several variants, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with PBS News Hour, the U.S. is out of the pandemic phase.

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now,”



He says globally it is still an issue, but it is transitioning to an endemic disease that will always be prevalent.

Temple Baylor Scott and White Hospital Physician Tresa McNeal says she understands the optimism because cases have been lower, but Texas has a lower vaccination rate overall.



“I don’t know if we have officially moved to that phase of calling it endemic. It certainly is circulating in all of our communities,” McNeal said.



According to USA Facts, over 200 million people, 60 percent of the U.S population, has been vaccinated.



“I think it’s still time to focus on where we can improve things with vaccinations, and to keep our eye on things,” McNeal said. “There is still a slight up tick in cases across the country.



Dr. Fauci came up with his conclusion of the pandemic being over after assessing the affects of vaccinations.



He said in a statement that, “When you combine the number of people who’ve been infected and those who are vaccinated, you have a rather substantial proportion of the United States population that has some degree of immunity that’s residual.”



“Certainly viruses can be difficult to predict, I don’ t know that any one person has all the answers on this,” McNeal said.



One thing is for certain, the U.S has come a long way from when the pandemic started two years ago.

