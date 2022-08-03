Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), seen here in 2018, was killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.

Congresswoman Walorski, along with Zachary Potts of the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thompson, all died in the crash.

The northbound vehicle driver was also pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.