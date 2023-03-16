VIRGINIA (WXIN) – Thousands of mirrors are being recalled because they may fall off the wall, possibly leading to lacerations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves about 22,400 IKEA LETTAN Mirrors sold. The recalled mirrors were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from December 2019 to October 2022, with a price from $23 to $56. Also included in the recall are an additional 17,500 mirrors sold in Canada.

The recall was initiated after the company received 55 reports of the plastic fittings breaking, including one report of the fittings coming loose and the mirror falling off the wall.

The mirrors, which are frameless and about 38 inches high, were sold in width sizes of 23 31, 39 and 47 inches. The recalled mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105. The date stamp is in YYWW format, representing the year and week of manufacture.

Anyone with the recalled mirrors should stop using them and contact IKEA for a free set of replacement wall fittings and instructions. They can also return the mirror to any IKEA for a full refund.

“IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause,” the company said.

Anyone with questions can contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.