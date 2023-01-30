SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that a woman’s body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.

Tytierr James, 27, of Bossier Parish, was found on Jan. 29 at 5:46 p.m. near a bridge on North Market Street.

The Shreveport Police Department is investigating James’ death. Her fingerprints positively identified James’ body. An autopsy has been ordered.

Twelve Mile Bayou originates at the Caddo Lake Dam, then flows southeast until it joins up with the Red River in Shreveport.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.