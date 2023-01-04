(NewsNation) — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is being extradited back to Moscow, Idaho, a source confirmed to NewsNation.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Kohberger was arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection to the fatal stabbings of four students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

He appeared in court Tuesday where he waived extradition, telling the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making. Kohberger nodded to his family seated in the front row. His mother cried as his sister comforted her.

Once Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit, which will have an abundance of information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.

Kohberger is expected to be brought to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than 2 miles away from the site where the killings took place on Nov. 13.

“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

Later Tuesday, the Moscow Police Department announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.

“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.