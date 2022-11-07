CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Exercising your civic duty just got a little bit sweeter!

Krispy Kreme is offering customers an incentive to head to the polls by giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to voters on November 8.

Stop by any participating U.S. location on your way to or from the polls to take advantage of the deal. You do not need to show proof that you voted.

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

The offer is available in-store or in the drive-thru and is limited to one per guest.

Krispy Kreme has been known to give away doughnuts for free before. Recent giveaways have included free Glazed doughnuts for those that donated blood or received their COVID vaccine. In March, Krispy Kreme gave select customers free green Original Glazed doughnuts.

You may want to think twice about bringing doughnuts to share with your fellow voters, though. In some states, it’s illegal to give out food or water at polling places.